US-India Commercial Ties: The Call for Trust and Cooperation

US Ambassador Sergio Gor advocates for stable regulations and trust to enhance US-India trade. At the IACC 2026, he stressed predictable taxation and strong IP protection, highlighting growth from USD 20 billion to over USD 240 billion. The countries aim for USD 500 billion trade by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:26 IST
US-India Commercial Ties: The Call for Trust and Cooperation
US Envoy Sergio Gor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

During the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce National Convention 2026, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor made a compelling case for stabilizing regulatory frameworks and ensuring predictable taxation to deepen US-India commercial ties. He underscored the necessity of trust-based interactions and robust intellectual property protections to facilitate seamless technology exchanges.

Highlighting the phenomenal growth in bilateral trade from USD 20 billion to over USD 240 billion in the past two decades, Gor asserted the need to address outstanding challenges. He emphasized that these efforts are crucial to achieving a new milestone of USD 500 billion in trade turnover by 2030, reflective of the 'deep, unbreakable trust' between both nations.

In his remarks, Gor praised business efforts in both countries as instrumental in strengthening partnerships across key sectors such as AI, technology, aerospace, defense, and energy. He noted that the US, under President Trump's guidance, has strategically focused on this bilateral relationship, launching initiatives to expand cooperation in emerging sectors.

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