The Milky Way's Cosmic Feast: Unraveling Our Galactic Origins

New research has revealed that the Milky Way galaxy underwent its earliest-known merger with a smaller galaxy, 11.8 billion years ago. This event contributed significantly to the Milky Way's present dimensions, influencing its development through both star formation and the integration of stars from the absorbed dwarf galaxy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:30 IST
The Milky Way's Cosmic Feast: Unraveling Our Galactic Origins
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The Milky Way, a sprawling spiral galaxy, recently revealed secrets of its early cosmic journey. Research shows that our galaxy absorbed a smaller galaxy 11.8 billion years ago, marking its first known galactic merger. This event was crucial in shaping the Milky Way by forming its own stars and merging with smaller galaxies.

Astronomers using the Hubble and Gaia telescopes have discovered that the absorbed dwarf galaxy, named Low-energy-Kraken-Heracles, contributed stars equivalent to 500 million times the sun’s mass. This finding suggests that the Milky Way’s formative stages were influenced by both homegrown star formation and external mergers.

Astrophysicist Davide Massari emphasizes the significance of this cosmic event, noting how these mergers influenced the development of our solar system. Unveiling the Milky Way's past helps to answer profound questions of cosmic origins. This study advances our understanding of galactic evolution and where we come from.

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