The Milky Way's Cosmic Feast: Unraveling Our Galactic Origins

The Milky Way, a sprawling spiral galaxy, recently revealed secrets of its early cosmic journey. Research shows that our galaxy absorbed a smaller galaxy 11.8 billion years ago, marking its first known galactic merger. This event was crucial in shaping the Milky Way by forming its own stars and merging with smaller galaxies.

Astronomers using the Hubble and Gaia telescopes have discovered that the absorbed dwarf galaxy, named Low-energy-Kraken-Heracles, contributed stars equivalent to 500 million times the sun’s mass. This finding suggests that the Milky Way’s formative stages were influenced by both homegrown star formation and external mergers.

Astrophysicist Davide Massari emphasizes the significance of this cosmic event, noting how these mergers influenced the development of our solar system. Unveiling the Milky Way's past helps to answer profound questions of cosmic origins. This study advances our understanding of galactic evolution and where we come from.