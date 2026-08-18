Jharkhand Government Cancels Exams Amid Student Protests Over Alleged Irregularities

The Jharkhand government decided to cancel exams linked to allegations of irregularities by TSR Data Processing Private Limited, sparking student protests. Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a comprehensive inquiry into examination practices since 2014. The move follows demands from students and a call for transparency in the recruitment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:26 IST
Jharkhand Government Cancels Exams Amid Student Protests Over Alleged Irregularities
BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh has backed student protests in Jharkhand, demanding inquiries into alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams. He insists that a CBI probe is essential to protect students' futures, warning against shielding influential figures involved in corruption.

On the state government's recent decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, BJP MP Bhola Singh criticized the delay but welcomed the outcome. The cancellation follows demands by students for fair recruitment processes after alleged exam mismanagement by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the state government has initiated a broad inquiry into examination malpractices since 2014. The probe will examine errors and involve a retired judge. The government aims to reform exam procedures to ensure transparency, following student demonstrations that highlighted the issue.

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