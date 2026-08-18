Political Tensions Rise in Delhi Over Stabbing Case and MLA Detention

Heavy security forces, including the Delhi Police and paramilitary units, were stationed near Khichripur Bus Stand on NH-24 in response to public outrage over the fatal stabbing of a sanitation worker in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri. The incident has led to protests by local sanitation workers demanding justice and fair compensation for the victim's family.

The tensions quickly escalated into a significant political confrontation as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders alleged that MLA Kuldeep Kumar was detained by law enforcement for supporting the victim's family. Speaking with ANI, AAP representative Jha criticized the capital's law and order, highlighting ongoing violent crimes and suggesting that officials advocating for justice face police action.

AAP leaders have begun an ongoing sit-in, vowing not to leave the protest site until police authorities provide clarity on the MLA's whereabouts. Jha accused the police of concealing information about Kuldeep Kumar's location following his detention, questioning what they might be hiding.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming police forcibly took MLA Kuldeep Kumar from his home early in the morning. Kejriwal questioned the safety of the common man if an MLA could be detained without reasons or notifications.

The protests erupted following the alleged murder of Anil Kumar, a sanitation worker, with allegations against the police for detaining Kuldeep Kumar after he sought compensation for the victim's family. Police have since arrested the accused, identified as Nihal, citing personal enmity as the motive.

Claims have surfaced that plainclothes officers arrived early morning and took the MLA to an undisclosed location. AAP also accused the police of coercing the family to conduct the deceased's last rites immediately, intensifying protests as sanitation workers demanded substantial compensation.

Kuldeep Kumar's supporters urge continued protests until justice for Anil is served. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha has been adamantly waiting outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, questioning the police's failure to provide responses about Kuldeep Kumar's detention.