Iran Bids Farewell to a Leader Amidst Tension and Tradition

The body of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was displayed in Tehran, attracting clerics, officials, and international mourners as they paid their respects. His leadership, lasting over 37 years, ended with his death during a war initiated by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

This extensive funeral marks a pivotal time for Iran, showcasing the Islamic Republic's revolutionary zeal and testing state unity amid internal divisions. Despite challenges, authorities rallied support for the late leader, demonstrating state power while warning adversaries against further attacks.

Grieving crowds gathered in multiple cities, commemorating Khamenei's legacy. The ceremonies, rich with religious symbolism, highlight the regime's attempt to unite the nation, even as sanctions and protests weigh heavily on Iran's socio-political fabric.