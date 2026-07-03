Taylor Swift's Secret Nuptials with NFL Star: An Exclusive Look

Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony, according to unnamed sources cited by the New York Post's Page Six. The couple, both 36, exchanged vows in front of close family and friends, with a celebration planned at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Weak Jobs | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:30 IST
Taylor Swift's Secret Nuptials with NFL Star: An Exclusive Look
Taylor Swift

In a surprising development, pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have reportedly married in a secret ceremony. According to the New York Post's Page Six, the couple, both 36, exchanged vows in front of a close-knit group of family and friends.

The highly private ceremony was kept under wraps, with a larger celebration anticipated at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. Swift's representative was not immediately available for comment.

This union marks a significant milestone in their relationship, solidifying their bond in an intimate setting before a global spotlight event.

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