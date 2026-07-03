The Hexa Cut: Brazil's World Cup Fever Hits the Barbershop

In Resende, Brazil, barber Washington Santos is celebrating World Cup fever with a unique haircut. The 'Hexa Cut' features the Brazilian flag and has become popular among fans. First introduced in 2022, Santos revived it for the current tournament, painting flags and other creative designs on customers' heads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | In A Barbershop In Resende | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:30 IST
The Hexa Cut: Brazil's World Cup Fever Hits the Barbershop

In a bustling barbershop in Resende, Rio de Janeiro, the excitement for the World Cup is far from subtle. Barber Washington Santos, 27, is capturing the spirit of Brazil's quest for a sixth title with a unique creation – the 'Hexa Cut' haircut, proudly showcasing the Brazilian flag.

The style, which gained popularity during the 2022 World Cup, has become a favorite among local fans once again in preparation for this year's tournament. Santos skillfully paints the intricate green, yellow, blue, and white flag on about 30 customers' heads, mainly children and teenagers, using stencils and his own creative touch.

Originally inspired to innovate in his craft, Santos, who began barbering over a decade ago, now meets increased demand as Brazil's matches approach. Fans like Gleizyane de Souza, 27, eagerly sport the design, hopeful that their colorful support will lead Brazil to World Cup victory.

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