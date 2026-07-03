CuberaTech and Grant Thornton Forge Alliance for AI AdTech Expansion

CuberaTech India announces a strategic partnership with Grant Thornton Bharat to accelerate global growth in AI-driven advertising. By combining cutting-edge AdTech capabilities and deep domain expertise, the alliance aims to build a multi-billion-dollar business, positioning CuberaTech as a market leader through rapid execution and strategic alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:30 IST
CuberaTech and Grant Thornton Forge Alliance for AI AdTech Expansion
CuberaTech India Partners With Grant Thornton Bharat to Accelerate AI-Driven AdTech Leadership in India and Beyond. Image Credit: ANI

BusinessWire India reports that CuberaTech India, the Indian operations of Eleos Social Inc., has entered into a strategic partnership with Grant Thornton Bharat. This move is expected to enhance Cubera's growth trajectory by leveraging Grant Thornton's expertise in management consulting and technology advisory.

The collaboration will integrate Cubera's advanced AdTech and Data Management Platform with Grant Thornton Bharat's domain expertise in business strategy. Commencing May 1, 2026, senior consulting leaders from Grant Thornton will join Cubera's leadership, targeting significant advancements in business development and global expansion.

Co-founders of Eleos Social Inc., Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam and Daniel Bland emphasize the partnership's potential to accelerate CuberaTech's growth, aiming to catapult the company into a leading global player in the AdTech space, with rapid execution and strategic moves supported by this alliance.

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