CuberaTech and Grant Thornton Forge Alliance for AI AdTech Expansion

BusinessWire India reports that CuberaTech India, the Indian operations of Eleos Social Inc., has entered into a strategic partnership with Grant Thornton Bharat. This move is expected to enhance Cubera's growth trajectory by leveraging Grant Thornton's expertise in management consulting and technology advisory.

The collaboration will integrate Cubera's advanced AdTech and Data Management Platform with Grant Thornton Bharat's domain expertise in business strategy. Commencing May 1, 2026, senior consulting leaders from Grant Thornton will join Cubera's leadership, targeting significant advancements in business development and global expansion.

Co-founders of Eleos Social Inc., Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam and Daniel Bland emphasize the partnership's potential to accelerate CuberaTech's growth, aiming to catapult the company into a leading global player in the AdTech space, with rapid execution and strategic moves supported by this alliance.