Ukraine Is Looking For Ways To Lower Tension With Warsaw

Ukraine is striving to ease diplomatic tensions with Poland that were exacerbated after Polish President Karol Nawrocki revoked an honor to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The revocation was triggered by an army unit named after World War Two insurgents involved in massacres.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, working to mend fences, reported favorable signs from a recent meeting between Ukraine and Poland's foreign ministers. Yet, the meeting's detailed outcomes remain undisclosed, as silence was deemed prudent for diplomacy by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha suggested measures for mending ties, yet he maintained the controversial naming decision. The historical complexities underlie Ukraine's EU ambitions, which require reconciliation with its past and Europe's acceptance.