A Massive Russian Bomb Strike On The Centre Of The Northern Ukrainian City Of Sumy Killed At Least Three People On Friday And Injured Others

A devastating Russian bomb strike struck the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing at least three individuals and wounding others, including children, according to Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov.

Further attacks in Sumy and southeastern Ukraine left a total of six fatalities, as key areas near the front lines continue to suffer from ongoing aggression. Notably, a high-rise apartment building, a shop, and a street were among the main targets, Hryhorov reported on Telegram.

Emergency services rushed the wounded, including a critically injured 13-year-old, to hospitals. Sumy remains under constant threat from Russian forces aiming to expand a buffer zone. Meanwhile, the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions also faced deadly strikes, adding to Ukraine's mounting toll.