Devastation in Sumy: Russian Strikes Leave a Trail of Tragedy
A Russian bomb strike on Sumy, a city in northern Ukraine, resulted in fatalities and injuries, including children. The attack is part of ongoing assaults in the region, with further casualties reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. Moscow seeks to expand its buffer zone along the border.
A devastating Russian bomb strike struck the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing at least three individuals and wounding others, including children, according to Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov.
Further attacks in Sumy and southeastern Ukraine left a total of six fatalities, as key areas near the front lines continue to suffer from ongoing aggression. Notably, a high-rise apartment building, a shop, and a street were among the main targets, Hryhorov reported on Telegram.
Emergency services rushed the wounded, including a critically injured 13-year-old, to hospitals. Sumy remains under constant threat from Russian forces aiming to expand a buffer zone. Meanwhile, the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions also faced deadly strikes, adding to Ukraine's mounting toll.