Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Russian Overnight Attacks on Ukraine

Four People Were Killed And Another Injured In Russian Overnight Attacks On Ukraine

Russian nighttime assaults on Ukraine have claimed the lives of four individuals and left ten others injured, according to official reports made early Friday on Telegram.

In the Sumy region near the border, a Russian drone attack resulted in the deaths of two women, an elderly man, and a girl younger than two, while injuring three others, stated Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration. In Kryvyi Rih, the central Ukrainian city known as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, seven individuals sustained injuries following a Russian missile strike in a densely populated area, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's defense council.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, a day of mourning will be observed on Friday after the deadliest Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital this year took the lives of at least three dozen people on Thursday.