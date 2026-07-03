Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Russian Overnight Attacks on Ukraine

Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine resulted in four deaths and ten injuries. In Sumy, a drone killed two women, a man, and a child, injuring three. In Kryvyi Rih, a missile wounded seven. Kyiv observes mourning after a separate lethal attack killed over three dozen people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Four People Were Killed And Another Injured In Russian Overnight Attacks On Ukraine | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:31 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Russian Overnight Attacks on Ukraine
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Russian nighttime assaults on Ukraine have claimed the lives of four individuals and left ten others injured, according to official reports made early Friday on Telegram.

In the Sumy region near the border, a Russian drone attack resulted in the deaths of two women, an elderly man, and a girl younger than two, while injuring three others, stated Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration. In Kryvyi Rih, the central Ukrainian city known as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, seven individuals sustained injuries following a Russian missile strike in a densely populated area, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's defense council.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, a day of mourning will be observed on Friday after the deadliest Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital this year took the lives of at least three dozen people on Thursday.

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