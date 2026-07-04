Tripura Chief Minister Boosts Connectivity with New Train Service and Expansive Highway Plans

In a significant development for northeastern commuters, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha officially launched the Agartala-Karimganj-Agartala MEMU train service on Saturday, marking a pivotal stride in rail connectivity between Tripura and Assam. This eagerly anticipated train service is set to cater to the needs of countless passengers, including office workers, traders, and businesspersons commuting daily between the two regions.

The launch event at Agartala Railway Station was graced by prominent figures including Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee and District Magistrate Vishal Kumar. The introduction of the daily train service has been met with enthusiasm from the residents, who have long awaited such connectivity enhancements.

In addition to his efforts in rail transportation, Chief Minister Saha engaged in crucial talks with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding the progress and future plans for National Highway projects in Tripura. The discussions centered around accelerating existing highway projects, refining road maintenance, and initiating new projects that promise to bolster connectivity within Tripura and its neighboring states. Among the pivotal projects is the 4-laning of the NH-08 stretch, anticipated to significantly transform the region's infrastructure landscape.