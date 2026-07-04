Zlatan Ibrahimovic Lends Support to Young Aussie Star After Penalty Miss

Following a dramatic penalty shootout loss to Egypt, seasoned football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic offered encouraging words to 18-year-old Lucas Herrington. Despite missing Australia's crucial fourth penalty, Ibrahimovic applauded Herrington's courage, urging him to remain positive and view this experience as a stepping stone in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 14:24 IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Lends Support to Young Aussie Star After Penalty Miss
Lucas Herrington. (Photo: @lucasherrington5 Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In an emotional World Cup Round of 32 match, Egyptian footballers made history by defeating Australia with a 4-2 victory in a penalty shootout, marking their first-ever World Cup knockout win.

In a twist of fortunes, 18-year-old Australian player Lucas Herrington missed a pivotal penalty, allowing Egypt's Hossam Abdelmaguid to secure victory by converting his team's final kick.

Football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic praised Herrington's bravery, encouraging him to consider this only the beginning of his career. Herrington expressed gratitude for Ibrahimovic's support, recognizing the belief shown in him by his coaching team.

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