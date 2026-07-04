Temple Trust Turmoil: Allegations of Corruption Stir Controversy

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched a fierce critique against the BJP on Saturday, alleging corruption in temple trusts, including those associated with the Ram Temple, and state governments. According to Ramesh, 'Ram's name is being tarnished,' as votes were previously sought in the name of the Ram Temple.

Ramesh further alleged irregularities at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, saying, 'Votes were taken in the name of Ram for the Ram Temple, but Ram's name is being tarnished.' He questioned why such incidents occur in states governed by the BJP, hinting at the involvement of BJP and RSS members in the temple trusts.

In response to allegations on social media about misappropriation of donations at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi announced an investigation. Amid circulating claims, Dwivedi refuted accusations involving his 'personal secretary,' emphasizing a focus on transparency and urging vigilance across temples.