Delhi's Blueprint for a Sustainable Urban Future

In a significant move towards shaping Delhi’s future, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu convened a high-stakes meeting of the Delhi Development Authority's Advisory Council to deliberate on the capital's long-term urban sustainability plans. The discussion targeted crucial areas including affordable housing, traffic mitigation, and environmental resilience.

Present at the meeting were key stakeholders like MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Sudhanshu Trivedi, along with heads of vital departments such as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, NCRTC, and Delhi Jal Board, signaling a collaborative approach to tackling urban challenges from housing shortages to pollution and traffic congestion.

The strategy revolves around optimizing green initiatives, enhancing water security, and boosting economic growth through cultural and commercial revitalization. With a roadmap founded on resilience and inclusivity, Delhi aims to emerge as a future-ready metropolis marked by a confluence of heritage and modernity.