Bihar Reinstates 'Z' Category Security for Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi

In a significant development, the Bihar government has officially reinstated 'Z' category security for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. This followed a formal recommendation from the State Security Committee, as stated in an order issued by the Special Branch of the Home Department, ensuring heightened protection for these senior leaders.

With this change, both Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi will have access to a dedicated bulletproof vehicle and specialised Headquarters Reaction Team (HQRT) protection. The decision underscores the importance of safeguarding these political figures amid evolving political tensions in Bihar. Previously, on June 6, after their Z-plus security cover was withdrawn, both leaders dismissed remaining security personnel at their Patna residence.

This reinstatement comes in the wake of the Bihar government directing Rabri Devi to vacate the 10 Circular Road residence, now earmarked for Minister Nand Kishore Ram. Although alternative housing on Hardinge Road was offered to her as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, the move has not yet been made. Critically, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary recently emphasized the principle that government residences should not be considered personal property, drawing attention to the need for accountability in the use of state resources.