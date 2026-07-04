West Bengal Bolsters Disaster Management Amidst Tragedy

West Bengal is taking decisive action to enhance its disaster management capabilities in the aftermath of a deadly accident that claimed 11 lives. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has pledged to bolster the state's Disaster Management Squad by increasing its manpower, emphasizing the importance of preparedness in preventing tragedies and saving lives.

The announcement follows the collapse of a multi-storey under-construction godown near Brace Bridge in Kolkata's Taratala area, which triggered a significant rescue operation. In response to the tragedy, Minister Dilip Ghosh highlighted a shift in the state's disaster management strategies compared to the previous administration.

Ghosh criticized the lack of local infrastructure during the 15-year rule of the previous government, noting the absence of a state-based NDRF team and dependence on external support. To address this, the current administration is forming a reserve force of 200 personnel for deployment in high-risk zones, such as the Sundarbans and Kolkata.

While political tensions rose following the warehouse collapse, Ghosh maintained a focus on accountability and promised legal action against those responsible, steering the conversation away from political disputes.