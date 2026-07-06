Philippine Power Struggles: Sara Duterte's Impeachment Pivots 2028 Race

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, commencing today, sets the stage for the Philippines' 2028 presidential race, accentuating tensions between rival political dynasties. The trial's outcome will determine Duterte's presidential eligibility and test public confidence in the country's institutions.

Public administration expert Ederson Tapia notes the trial's perceived credibility will be pivotal. An acquittal viewed as fair could bolster Duterte's standing. The charges, including misuse of public funds, have been dismissed by Duterte as politically driven.

The trial not only highlights Senate divisions but could reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2028 elections. With key figures like Senator Ronald dela Rosa involved, the proceedings bear significant implications for Duterte's and Marcos's political legacies.