Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Soccerbelgiums Garcia Says Fifa Decision On Balogun From April Fools Day Belgium Coach Rudi Garcia Strongly Criticised Fifas Decision On Sunday To Suspend A Onematch Ban For United States Striker Folarin Balogun

This weekend in sports, shocking developments and thrilling contests captured global attention. Belgium's coach Rudi Garcia harshly criticized FIFA's decision regarding Folarin Balogun's suspension, calling it an anti-spirit move ahead of the World Cup clash with the U.S. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Belgium prepare for a crucial meeting on Monday.

Cape Verde experienced a warm homecoming after a commendable World Cup performance, thrilling fans despite a narrow defeat by Argentina. In tennis, Naomi Osaka impressed at Wimbledon, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a fierce match, showcasing her Grand Slam-winning prowess.

Other remarkable stories included Erling Haaland leading Norway to a surprise victory over Brazil, sparking discussions about Brazil's strategy and future. Cristiano Ronaldo admitted this as his last World Cup, sharing his unwavering confidence in his accomplished career. Meanwhile, sports injuries and reactions made headlines, stirring debates on athlete welfare and rule enforcement.