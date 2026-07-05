Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak
Paraguay's World Cup campaign concluded with a narrow 1-0 loss to France, marked by a controversial VAR-awarded penalty. Despite the setback, Paraguay's President declared a national holiday after their win against Germany. Manager Gustavo Alfaro reflects on the team's journey and his uncertain future.
In a dramatic conclusion to Paraguay's World Cup journey, a single VAR-awarded penalty saw them bow out with a 1-0 defeat to France. Albirroja manager Gustavo Alfaro refrained from criticizing the decision of Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev.
The decisive penalty call came after Desire Doue fell under Diego Gomez's challenge, leading the referee to consult the VAR monitor. Despite the disappointment, Alfaro celebrated Paraguay's prior victory over Germany, which led President Santiago Pena to declare a national holiday.
Alfaro expressed mixed emotions, acknowledging the team's growth while contemplating his uncertain future with Paraguay's national team. He praised the country's support, leaving him with a sense of gratitude amidst the heartache of their World Cup exit.