Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Christian organization ChinaAid has confirmed the release of Pastor Jin Mingri, who had been detained in Beihai, China, since last October. The pastor's safe arrival in the United States marks a significant moment in ongoing religious advocacy efforts.

A statement from ChinaAid, along with confirmation from Jin's daughter, Grace, highlighted the emotional moment. U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention during a May visit to Beijing was pivotal in securing the pastor's release.

This development underscores the intricate dynamics of international diplomatic efforts and human rights advocacy in the context of Sino-American relations.