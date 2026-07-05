Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Christian NGO ChinaAid has announced the release of Pastor Jin Mingri, previously detained in Beihai, China, since last October. Now in the U.S., his release was facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping for action during a visit to Beijing in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinaaid | Updated: 05-07-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 09:17 IST
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Christian organization ChinaAid has confirmed the release of Pastor Jin Mingri, who had been detained in Beihai, China, since last October. The pastor's safe arrival in the United States marks a significant moment in ongoing religious advocacy efforts.

A statement from ChinaAid, along with confirmation from Jin's daughter, Grace, highlighted the emotional moment. U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention during a May visit to Beijing was pivotal in securing the pastor's release.

This development underscores the intricate dynamics of international diplomatic efforts and human rights advocacy in the context of Sino-American relations.

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