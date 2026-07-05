New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu
New South Wales confirms its first case of H5N1 bird flu after a migratory seabird tested positive. Australia, the last continent to confirm a mainland case, remains vigilant. The virus, although rare in humans, has impacted food supplies globally. Authorities have increased surveillance to prevent its spread.
New South Wales has become Australia's third state to confirm a case of the H5N1 bird flu after a migratory seabird was found to have contracted the virus. This marks the first confirmed detection of H5N1 in the state, which is also Australia's most populous.
Authorities have worked to monitor the situation closely, with no detected spread to local wildlife or commercial poultry. The virus, which has led to the culling of millions of birds globally, is known for causing disruptions in food supply chains.
To combat this threat, the state government has implemented a response plan aimed at increasing surveillance and deploying additional resources to support affected industries. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has committed to curbing the virus's spread throughout Australia.