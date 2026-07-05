New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Became Australias Third State To Confirm A Case Of Hn Bird Flu After Authorities Said A Migratory Seabird Found Near A Coastal Town Returned A Positive Result For The Highly Pathogenic Virus Australia Last Month Became The Final Continent To Confirm A Mainland Case Of Hn

New South Wales has become Australia's third state to confirm a case of the H5N1 bird flu after a migratory seabird was found to have contracted the virus. This marks the first confirmed detection of H5N1 in the state, which is also Australia's most populous.

Authorities have worked to monitor the situation closely, with no detected spread to local wildlife or commercial poultry. The virus, which has led to the culling of millions of birds globally, is known for causing disruptions in food supply chains.

To combat this threat, the state government has implemented a response plan aimed at increasing surveillance and deploying additional resources to support affected industries. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has committed to curbing the virus's spread throughout Australia.