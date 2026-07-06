Financial Times Highlights: Tax Battles, Takeovers, and Tech Tensions

The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Frances Richest Man Bernard Arnault Ordered To Pay Million In Back Taxes Easyjet Reaches Outline Agreement On Billion Takeover By Castlelake Uk Regulator Warns Of Arms Race To Keep Up With Ai Use In Financial Services European Space Deal To Create Spacex Rival Draws Antitrust Claims Overview France Has Ordered Bernard Arnault

France has ordered Bernard Arnault, the nation’s wealthiest individual, to pay €22.5 million in back taxes following an extensive legal confrontation. The news highlights the ongoing scrutiny facing high-profile figures regarding tax compliance.

Meanwhile, EasyJet is engaged in discussions for a substantial £5.5 billion takeover by U.S.-based private credit group Castlelake. The deal marks a significant move in the aviation sector, potentially reshaping market dynamics.

In another notable development, financial regulators express concerns over the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in financial services. The Financial Conduct Authority's executive director, Sheldon Mills, described the situation as an ‘arms race’ to keep pace with technological advancements. Moreover, antitrust concerns have been raised regarding a proposed merger in the European space sector, involving giants like Airbus and Leonardo, amid fears it could stifle competition.