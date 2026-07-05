Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation
This month, Chinese and Russian naval forces will conduct joint exercises near Qingdao, China. These annual drills are designed to enhance security cooperation and ensure regional stability. Following the exercises, some forces will engage in joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean.
The navies of China and Russia are set to engage in joint exercises in the waters and airspace near Qingdao, China, this month. China's defense ministry announced the collaboration on Sunday.
These exercises are an annual event aimed at strengthening joint efforts to navigate security challenges while promoting regional peace and stability.
Upon completion of the drills, select forces from both countries will continue to the Pacific Ocean to conduct joint maritime patrols, further strengthening their military partnership.