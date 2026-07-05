Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

The Chinese And Russian Navies Will Hold Joint Exercises In The Waters And Airspace Off The Chinese City Of Qingdao This Month

The navies of China and Russia are set to engage in joint exercises in the waters and airspace near Qingdao, China, this month. China's defense ministry announced the collaboration on Sunday.

These exercises are an annual event aimed at strengthening joint efforts to navigate security challenges while promoting regional peace and stability.

Upon completion of the drills, select forces from both countries will continue to the Pacific Ocean to conduct joint maritime patrols, further strengthening their military partnership.