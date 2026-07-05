Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

This month, Chinese and Russian naval forces will conduct joint exercises near Qingdao, China. These annual drills are designed to enhance security cooperation and ensure regional stability. Following the exercises, some forces will engage in joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Chinese And Russian Navies Will Hold Joint Exercises In The Waters And Airspace Off The Chinese City Of Qingdao This Month | Updated: 05-07-2026 07:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 07:50 IST
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation
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The navies of China and Russia are set to engage in joint exercises in the waters and airspace near Qingdao, China, this month. China's defense ministry announced the collaboration on Sunday.

These exercises are an annual event aimed at strengthening joint efforts to navigate security challenges while promoting regional peace and stability.

Upon completion of the drills, select forces from both countries will continue to the Pacific Ocean to conduct joint maritime patrols, further strengthening their military partnership.

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