NATO's Defense Spending Surge: A 2026 Projection

Five Nato Members Are Projected To Meet The Alliances Goal Of Spending Of Gross Domestic Product On Core Defence Already In

NATO is anticipating a collective leap in defense spending, with projections showing five member countries meeting the heightened 3.5% gross domestic product (GDP) target as early as 2026, according to newly released data. Amidst preparations for an imminent leaders' summit in Ankara, Lithuania stands out, committing an estimated 5.33% of its GDP to core defense this year, a notable lead over Estonia and Latvia.

The shift reflects a broader push for increased military investment, a pivot from the previous 2% GDP target agreed upon at the Hague summit last year. This change comes amidst calls from U.S. President Donald Trump for NATO allies to bolster their defense outlays. Nonetheless, some countries are still struggling to meet even the baseline expectations.

Notable drops previously seen in Albania and Slovenia are being addressed, with these nations poised to cross the 2% threshold. Meanwhile, other European countries and Canada collectively aim for a 2.53% GDP allocation this year, underscoring defense as a priority across the continent.