Political Tensions Flare as Tamil Nadu's CM Faces Opposition in Karur

In an escalating political clash, Tamil Nadu Minister P Nirmal Kumar has accused the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of obstructing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's scheduled visits to Karur. The minister's claims come in the wake of a recent stampede that has left a lasting impact on the district.

Minister Kumar, speaking to ANI, described Karur as a 'lifetime tragedy' for the ruling party, asserting the administration's dedication to visiting the area to connect with local residents. He questioned DMK's persistent resistance to the Chief Minister’s travels, suggesting it stems from a 'deep-seated fear.'

The controversy intensified as the Supreme Court dismissed a plea by DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi. The plea alleged undue influence over witnesses by those linked to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the stampede case. The Court emphasized that the matter had already been entrusted to the CBI, granting Bharathi the liberty to explore other legal remedies.