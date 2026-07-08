Marine Le Pen: Fighting Against the Odds for French Presidency

Marine Le Pen launches her bid for the French presidency after overcoming a legal battle. Despite a conviction for embezzlement, she's appealing the decision and aiming to secure votes as France's first far-right leader. Her alliance with Jordan Bardella strengthens the party's chances amid internal policy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | In Launching Her Fourth Bid For The French Presidency | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:30 IST
Marine Le Pen: Fighting Against the Odds for French Presidency
Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen has announced her candidacy for the French presidency, setting the stage for a contentious electoral battle. Just hours after being cleared to run by a court, Le Pen framed herself as a defiant fighter overcoming legal struggles that once threatened her political ambitions.

Speaking on TF1, Le Pen highlighted her resolve, emphasizing shared hardships with the French people. Her conviction for embezzlement, upheld by a court, hasn't deterred her; she plans to appeal while pursuing the presidency. The verdict granted her permission to run, raising questions about voters' willingness to overlook her legal issues.

Le Pen's candidacy positions her and her party, the National Rally (RN), tantalizingly close to power. Despite the challenges, her partnership with Jordan Bardella could galvanize support, although their divergent economic policy approaches might pose difficulties in uniting voters under a coherent agenda.

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