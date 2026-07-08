FAIMA Demands Immediate Action Against Hospital Assaults

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has officially approached Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the swift arrest of individuals implicated in the assault on healthcare staff at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli. The association has called for a zero-tolerance approach to violence against medical professionals, highlighting the repeated attacks as a significant threat to India's healthcare system.

FAIMA, in its communiqué, strongly denounced the attack, underlining how violence against doctors undermines both their safety and the quality of patient care. The organization noted that such assaults now represent one of the healthcare sector's most pressing challenges, repeatedly endangering healthcare workers and compounding issues of public health.

Citing remarks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in support of healthcare worker safety, FAIMA urged the Maharashtra government to mirror this commitment by enforcing legal measures against perpetrators. Furthermore, the association emphasized the psychological toll of these incidents, noting a disturbing rise in depression and suicides among doctors.