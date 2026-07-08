FAIMA Demands Immediate Action Against Hospital Assaults

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister for swift action against those involved in the alleged assault on healthcare workers at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital. FAIMA condemns increasing violence against medical professionals, emphasizing its adverse effects on public health and patient care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:04 IST
FAIMA Demands Immediate Action Against Hospital Assaults
Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre assaults staff at KDMC hospital (Photo/@INCHarshsapkal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has officially approached Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the swift arrest of individuals implicated in the assault on healthcare staff at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli. The association has called for a zero-tolerance approach to violence against medical professionals, highlighting the repeated attacks as a significant threat to India's healthcare system.

FAIMA, in its communiqué, strongly denounced the attack, underlining how violence against doctors undermines both their safety and the quality of patient care. The organization noted that such assaults now represent one of the healthcare sector's most pressing challenges, repeatedly endangering healthcare workers and compounding issues of public health.

Citing remarks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in support of healthcare worker safety, FAIMA urged the Maharashtra government to mirror this commitment by enforcing legal measures against perpetrators. Furthermore, the association emphasized the psychological toll of these incidents, noting a disturbing rise in depression and suicides among doctors.

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