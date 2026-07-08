Maine Senate Race Turmoil: Graham Platner Faces Pressure to Withdraw

Senate candidate Graham Platner is urged to withdraw amid sexual assault allegations, preventing the Democratic Party from selecting a new candidate against Republican Senator Susan Collins for the upcoming elections. Prominent supporters and party leaders call for his exit, emphasizing the importance of a fair process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Embattled Us Senate Candidate Graham Platner Faced Mounting Pressure To Drop Out Of The Race On Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:06 IST
Maine Senate Race Turmoil: Graham Platner Faces Pressure to Withdraw

Embattled Senate candidate Graham Platner is under increasing pressure to exit the race due to allegations of sexual assault. With the Maine Democratic Party stressing the need for his withdrawal, they aim to replace him with a new contender against long-standing Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Despite Platner's denial of the allegations, political heavyweights, including Senator Bernie Sanders, have advised him to step aside. The Democratic leadership has also pledged not to fund the race if Platner remains in the contest.

With a withdrawal deadline fast approaching, the stakes are high. Democrats see winning Maine as a pivotal step in reclaiming the Senate majority, intensifying their calls for a resolution to this political standoff.

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