Chilean Economy Faces Inflation Concerns Amidst Global Uncertainty

Consumer Prices In Chile Were Flat In June From The Previous Month

Consumer prices in Chile showed no change in June compared to the previous month, based on data from the statistics agency INE. This outcome did not meet market expectations, which anticipated a decline amidst ongoing global uncertainty affecting prices.

According to INE, prices increased in eight out of 13 surveyed sectors, with insurance and financial services experiencing the most significant rise. Noteworthy price hikes were observed in the food and non-alcoholic beverages category, particularly in bread, cereals, flour, and pasta.

The International Monetary Fund has cautioned that despite a stable near-term outlook, uncertainties might impact Chile, the world's leading copper producer. The central bank, in response to inflation rates exceeding its target range, has maintained a conservative monetary policy, holding steady at 4.5% amidst these challenges.