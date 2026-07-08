MLS Scores Big with World Cup Stars in All-Star Game Line-Up

Major League Soccer has revealed its All-Star Game roster featuring 13 World Cup players from eight nations, including American goalie Matt Freese, Croatia's Petar Musa, and Argentina's Lionel Messi. The all-star team reflects the diverse talent within MLS, showcasing players from host and competing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thirteen World Cup Players From Eight Countries Have Been Selected To Major League Soccers Allstar Game Roster | Updated: 08-07-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 20:30 IST
MLS Scores Big with World Cup Stars in All-Star Game Line-Up
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Major League Soccer has delighted fans by unveiling a star-studded All-Star Game roster, including 13 World Cup players from eight different countries. Announced on Wednesday, the list boasts American goalkeeper Matt Freese, Croatian forward Petar Musa, and legendary Argentine Lionel Messi.

The United States leads the roster with four World Cup stars, followed by players from Canada, Argentina, South Africa, Australia, South Korea, Croatia, and Cape Verde. Notable American inclusions are New York City FC's keeper Freese and Columbus Crew's defender Max Arfsten. They join Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who were among the first All-Star selections.

Other notable names include Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and Orlando City's keeper Maxime Crepeau, each crucial to Canada's World Cup journey. Cape Verde's Steven Moreira, Australia's Lucas Herrington, Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul, and Croatia's Musa further highlight the lineup. The MLS stars will compete against the best of Mexico's LIGA MX in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 29th.

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