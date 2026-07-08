Marine Le Pen: A Controversial Bid for the French Presidency
Marine Le Pen, a French far-right leader, launched her presidential campaign amidst mixed reactions. Despite an appeals court upholding her embezzlement conviction, she's leading opinion polls. Hoping voters will overlook her legal issues, Le Pen promises a revival in sovereignty, justice, security, and education for France.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen faced a mixed response as she launched her presidential campaign in western France despite being convicted of embezzling EU funds.
Supporters celebrated, but detractors jeered as she made her pitch for France's revival, focusing on sovereignty, justice, security, and education.
Le Pen’s appeal against her conviction is pending, but her influence remains strong, with expectations she might reach the presidential runoff despite legal hurdles.