Marine Le Pen: A Controversial Bid for the French Presidency

French Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Was Greeted By Cheers And Boos On Wednesday As She Launched Her Presidential Campaign In Western France

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen faced a mixed response as she launched her presidential campaign in western France despite being convicted of embezzling EU funds.

Supporters celebrated, but detractors jeered as she made her pitch for France's revival, focusing on sovereignty, justice, security, and education.

Le Pen’s appeal against her conviction is pending, but her influence remains strong, with expectations she might reach the presidential runoff despite legal hurdles.