Trump Considers Removing Syria from Terrorism List, Signals Diplomatic Shift
President Donald Trump announced potential removal of Syria from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This follows the termination of U.S. sanctions, signaling an economic re-engagement. However, sanctions against Assad and human rights abusers remain intact.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to consider removing Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. This announcement came during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa held in Turkey.
The decision follows recent developments where Trump signed an executive order terminating a U.S. sanctions program on Syria. This move seeks to reintegrate Syria into the global financial network and aid its recovery after years of civil war. Several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, plan substantial investments as part of this effort.
Despite this shift, the U.S. maintains targeted sanctions against Syrian President Assad and his inner circle. These restrictions focus on alleged human rights abuses and activities deemed destabilizing in the region. Trump praised Sharaa for his actions against extremist groups, highlighting his regional influence.
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