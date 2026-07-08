Trump's Bold Move: A New Pilot Humanitarian Zone for Gazans

Donald Trump's Board of Peace is proposing a pilot humanitarian zone for Gazans to rejuvenate his stalled peace plan. Despite no current agreement with Hamas, the initiative aims to support tens of thousands with essential goods and services, amidst ongoing Israeli military actions and humanitarian challenges in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Donald Trumps Board Of Peace Is Planning A Pilot Humanitarian Zone For Gazans As A Way To Kickstart The Us Presidents Stalled Peace Plan | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:28 IST
Trump's Bold Move: A New Pilot Humanitarian Zone for Gazans

In an effort to revive Donald Trump's stalled peace initiative, his Board of Peace has proposed a pilot humanitarian zone for Gazans. The project seeks to accommodate tens of thousands, delivering essential goods and services, according to a board official.

While the location remains undisclosed, the aim is to assist Gazans amidst the destruction following two years of conflict triggered by Hamas-led attacks on Israel. Despite a ceasefire agreement, instability continues with Israeli strikes persisting, and humanitarian conditions worsening.

The proposed humanitarian zone does not hinge on reaching a deal with Hamas. Instead, it's designed to operate under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), backed by an International Stabilization Force. Participation will be voluntary, with efforts underway to raise funding swiftly.

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