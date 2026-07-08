NATO's Baltic Air Mission: From Policing to Active Defense

Nato Has Agreed To Upgrade Its Decadesold Baltic Air Policing Mission Into Air Defence

NATO has elevated its Baltic air policing mission, transitioning it to air defense status, as stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. This shift, revealed Wednesday, extends the mission's scope to potentially include neutralizing threats.

The long-standing enforcement initiative, in effect since 2004, serves Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, countries lacking indigenous fighter jets and strategic proximity to Russia. It was initially formulated as a peacetime deterrent, identifying and escorting Russian aircraft.

This evolution follows recent encounters involving stray Ukrainian drones and increasing tensions. The mission now promises faster response and greater flexibility, reflecting the changing security climate since Crimea's annexation by Russia in 2014.