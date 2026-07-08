NATO's Baltic Air Mission: From Policing to Active Defense
NATO has transitioned its Baltic air policing mission to an active air defense role, allowing for a more expansive mandate. This change stems from the evolving security situation near the Russia-adjacent Baltic states. Fighters will now engage threats directly, enhancing flexibility and response speed to air threats.
NATO has elevated its Baltic air policing mission, transitioning it to air defense status, as stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. This shift, revealed Wednesday, extends the mission's scope to potentially include neutralizing threats.
The long-standing enforcement initiative, in effect since 2004, serves Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, countries lacking indigenous fighter jets and strategic proximity to Russia. It was initially formulated as a peacetime deterrent, identifying and escorting Russian aircraft.
This evolution follows recent encounters involving stray Ukrainian drones and increasing tensions. The mission now promises faster response and greater flexibility, reflecting the changing security climate since Crimea's annexation by Russia in 2014.
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