Trump Weighs F-35 Jets Sale to Turkey amid Strategic Alliance Consideration

Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That He Had Not Yet Decided Whether To Sell F Jets To Turkey But He Was Considering How Good An Ally President Tayyip Erdogan Had Been I Havent Totally Made Up My Mind

In a statement made on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his indecision over the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey. He acknowledged the strategic relationship with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, noting Erdogan's contributions as a robust ally.

During a press conference following the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump remarked, "I haven't totally made up my mind, but my inclination is to say, look, he's done everything, he's helped us in so many different ways." The decision highlights the ongoing evaluation of Turkey's alliance strength and geopolitical significance.

The possible sale remains a pivotal point in U.S.-Turkey relations, as Trump's administration assesses the broader implications of such a defense deal within the NATO framework.