Trump Weighs F-35 Jets Sale to Turkey amid Strategic Alliance Consideration

U.S. President Donald Trump stated he has not decided on selling F-35 jets to Turkey, emphasizing President Erdogan's support as an ally. Trump's decision reflects considerations on Turkey's role and contributions, highlighted in his remarks following the NATO summit in Ankara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That He Had Not Yet Decided Whether To Sell F Jets To Turkey But He Was Considering How Good An Ally President Tayyip Erdogan Had Been I Havent Totally Made Up My Mind | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:27 IST
Trump Weighs F-35 Jets Sale to Turkey amid Strategic Alliance Consideration
Donald Trump

In a statement made on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his indecision over the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey. He acknowledged the strategic relationship with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, noting Erdogan's contributions as a robust ally.

During a press conference following the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump remarked, "I haven't totally made up my mind, but my inclination is to say, look, he's done everything, he's helped us in so many different ways." The decision highlights the ongoing evaluation of Turkey's alliance strength and geopolitical significance.

The possible sale remains a pivotal point in U.S.-Turkey relations, as Trump's administration assesses the broader implications of such a defense deal within the NATO framework.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
4
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026