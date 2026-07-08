Trump Weighs F-35 Jets Sale to Turkey amid Strategic Alliance Consideration
U.S. President Donald Trump stated he has not decided on selling F-35 jets to Turkey, emphasizing President Erdogan's support as an ally. Trump's decision reflects considerations on Turkey's role and contributions, highlighted in his remarks following the NATO summit in Ankara.
In a statement made on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his indecision over the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey. He acknowledged the strategic relationship with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, noting Erdogan's contributions as a robust ally.
During a press conference following the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump remarked, "I haven't totally made up my mind, but my inclination is to say, look, he's done everything, he's helped us in so many different ways." The decision highlights the ongoing evaluation of Turkey's alliance strength and geopolitical significance.
The possible sale remains a pivotal point in U.S.-Turkey relations, as Trump's administration assesses the broader implications of such a defense deal within the NATO framework.