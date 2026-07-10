Tennis-Ostapenko, Arevalo fight back to win Wimbledon mixed doubles title

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo claimed the Wimbledon mixed doubles title, overcoming a set deficit to defeat Australia's Storm Hunter and Marc Polmans.

Reuters | Latvias Jelena Ostapenko And El Salvadors Marcelo Arevalo Came From A Set Down To Beat Australias Storm Hunter And Marc Polmans On Thursday And Claim The Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Title The Australian Pair Made The Stronger Start | Updated: 10-07-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 01:48 IST
Tennis-Ostapenko, Arevalo fight back to win Wimbledon mixed doubles title
Jelena Ostapenko
  • Country:
  • Latvia

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and El Salvador's ​Marcelo Arevalo came from ​a set down to ‌beat Australia's ​Storm Hunter and Marc Polmans 4-6 7-5 6-2 on Thursday and claim the Wimbledon mixed ‌doubles title. The Australian pair made the stronger start, breaking early to take the opening set and carrying that momentum into the second as they ‌kept Ostapenko and Arevalo under pressure.

The second seeds steadily found their ‌range, however, raising their level when it mattered most and producing a strong finish to turn the match around and seal their maiden Wimbledon crown. "I was frustrated ⁠after ​losing my serve ⁠in the first set, but I calmed myself down and told myself to keep ⁠fighting until the last point. Marcelo was very positive and that helped ​us a lot," Ostapenko said.

Arevalo, twice French Open men's doubles champion, ⁠became the first Salvadoran to win a Wimbledon title, while Ostapenko added to her ⁠Grand ​Slam resume that includes the 2017 French Open singles title and the 2024 U.S. Open women's doubles trophy. "Winning this title means ⁠a lot. I want to continue to inspire kids in my country ⁠that if you ⁠put in the effort and believe in your dreams, you can achieve great things in life," Arevalo ‌said.

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