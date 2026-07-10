Soccer-Argentine archbishop reads out Messi's words at Independence Day Mass

Argentina's Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva quoted Lionel Messi's message of unity and teamwork during a Mass marking the country's Independence Day, ahead of their World Cup quarter-final.

Reuters | Lionel Messis Words Echoed Through Buenos Aires Cathedral On Thursday As Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva Quoted Argentinas Captain During A Mass Marking The Countrys Independence Day With The National Team Preparing For A World Cup Quarterfinal Against Switzerland Garcia Cuerva Used Messis Message After The Teams World Cup Triumph In Qatar As A Call For Unity In A Ceremony Also Attended By Argentine President Javier Milei Let Us Keep Our Shirts On | Updated: 10-07-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 01:38 IST
Soccer-Argentine archbishop reads out Messi's words at Independence Day Mass
Lionel Messi
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Lionel Messi's words ​echoed through Buenos Aires ​Cathedral on Thursday as ‌Archbishop Jorge ​Garcia Cuerva quoted Argentina's captain during a Mass marking the country's Independence Day ‌with the national team preparing for a World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland. Garcia Cuerva used Messi's message after the team's 2022 World Cup ‌triumph in Qatar as a call for unity in ‌a ceremony also attended by Argentine President Javier Milei.

"Let us keep our shirts on, and with passion, let us bring to life the message that ⁠Lionel ​Messi once posted ⁠on his social media," García Cuerva said during the service before reading ⁠the words the talismanic forward wrote four years ago. "When we Argentines fight ​together and stand united, we are capable of achieving ⁠whatever we set our minds to," Messi said.

The reference came two days after ⁠Argentina ​beat Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic comeback, having trailed 2-0, to reach the last eight of the tournament in ⁠the United States, Canada and Mexico. Messi, 39, is playing in his ⁠sixth consecutive ⁠World Cup and has scored in each of Argentina's five matches, leading the tournament scoring charts ‌with eight ‌goals.

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