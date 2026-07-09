Germany Bolsters Defense with U.S. Tomahawk Missiles

Germany Has Agreed With The Us Government To Acquire Tomahawk Cruise Missiles And Station Them On German Territory

Germany has reached an agreement with the United States to procure Tomahawk cruise missiles, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced to lawmakers on Thursday.

The decision is aimed at addressing a significant strategic defense void, Merz explained, as the country seeks to fortify its security framework.

In addition to integrating these missiles, Germany remains committed to the development and deployment of European defense systems across Europe.