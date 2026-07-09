Germany Bolsters Defense with U.S. Tomahawk Missiles
Germany has partnered with the U.S. to acquire Tomahawk cruise missiles. Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented this strategic move to lawmakers, emphasizing its importance in filling a defense gap. The initiative also aligns with plans to enhance and deploy European systems on the continent.
Germany has reached an agreement with the United States to procure Tomahawk cruise missiles, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced to lawmakers on Thursday.
The decision is aimed at addressing a significant strategic defense void, Merz explained, as the country seeks to fortify its security framework.
In addition to integrating these missiles, Germany remains committed to the development and deployment of European defense systems across Europe.