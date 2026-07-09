Germany Bolsters Defense with U.S. Tomahawk Missiles

Germany has partnered with the U.S. to acquire Tomahawk cruise missiles. Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented this strategic move to lawmakers, emphasizing its importance in filling a defense gap. The initiative also aligns with plans to enhance and deploy European systems on the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Has Agreed With The Us Government To Acquire Tomahawk Cruise Missiles And Station Them On German Territory | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:04 IST
Germany Bolsters Defense with U.S. Tomahawk Missiles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany has reached an agreement with the United States to procure Tomahawk cruise missiles, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced to lawmakers on Thursday.

The decision is aimed at addressing a significant strategic defense void, Merz explained, as the country seeks to fortify its security framework.

In addition to integrating these missiles, Germany remains committed to the development and deployment of European defense systems across Europe.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026