China Only Gave The United States A Few Hours Notice Ahead Of A Ballistic Missile Test Launch On July And Provided Insufficient Detail

China's recent ballistic missile test conducted from a nuclear-powered submarine has sparked widespread concern among international observers, including the United States and its allies. The test, executed with only minimal prior notice to the U.S., has been criticized for its lack of transparency.

Washington expressed its apprehensions about the nature of the launch, highlighting the disregard for established norms among P5 nuclear weapon states. This incident takes place amidst China's ongoing and opaque buildup of its nuclear arsenal, raising alarms about regional stability.

China refuted the criticism, labeling it as typical of U.S. double standards. Despite this, the U.S. remains firm in its defense commitments and urges China to pursue meaningful dialogue on arms control and strategic stability.