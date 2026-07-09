Zambia's Upcoming Election: A Battle Between Progress and Dissent

Zambia Is Gearing Up For An August Election In Which President Hakainde Hichilema Is Favoured To Win A Second Term But May Face A Strong Challenge From Opposition Leader Brian Mundubile The Vote Is Shaping Up As A Referendum On Hichilemas Economic Record Since He Took Office In

Zambia is bracing for its upcoming election in August, with President Hakainde Hichilema poised for a second term amidst challenges from opposition leader Brian Mundubile.

The election serves as a referendum on Hichilema's economic management since 2021, following the country's sovereign debt crisis. While economic indicators, like a drop to 6.5% annual inflation in June, suggest recovery aided by high copper prices, citizens still face economic hardships, a point the opposition is leveraging.

Critics point to a shrinking democratic space under Hichilema, with accusations of repression and a new cyber law that could stifle free speech. Mundubile, despite being a late entrant, is rallying opposition against what he claims are government's economic failures, fighting for relevance in a country that has historically shifted politically.