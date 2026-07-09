Zambia's Upcoming Election: A Battle Between Progress and Dissent
Zambia is preparing for an election where President Hakainde Hichilema seeks re-election, challenged by opposition leader Brian Mundubile. While Hichilema highlights economic recovery achievements, the opposition criticizes growing repression and economic disparities. The outcome could hinge on Hichilema's economic performance and Mundubile's campaign momentum.
Zambia is bracing for its upcoming election in August, with President Hakainde Hichilema poised for a second term amidst challenges from opposition leader Brian Mundubile.
The election serves as a referendum on Hichilema's economic management since 2021, following the country's sovereign debt crisis. While economic indicators, like a drop to 6.5% annual inflation in June, suggest recovery aided by high copper prices, citizens still face economic hardships, a point the opposition is leveraging.
Critics point to a shrinking democratic space under Hichilema, with accusations of repression and a new cyber law that could stifle free speech. Mundubile, despite being a late entrant, is rallying opposition against what he claims are government's economic failures, fighting for relevance in a country that has historically shifted politically.