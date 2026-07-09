ASEAN Ministers Convene for Critical Myanmar Meeting in Bangkok
ASEAN foreign ministers are set to meet in Bangkok with their Myanmar counterpart on July 12. This informal meeting comes as Myanmar, now governed by an army-backed administration after an election, attempts to reintegrate into the bloc's summits, having been sidelined post-coup and civil war.
ASEAN foreign ministers will gather in Bangkok for an informal meeting with Myanmar's foreign minister on July 12, as confirmed by Vietnam's foreign ministry on Thursday.
The meeting is a significant step for Myanmar, which is attempting to regain its place in the bloc's summits after being excluded for five years following a military coup and subsequent civil war.
Currently led by an army-backed government post-election, Myanmar seeks to re-establish its leadership presence in ASEAN affairs.