ASEAN Ministers Convene for Critical Myanmar Meeting in Bangkok

ASEAN foreign ministers are set to meet in Bangkok with their Myanmar counterpart on July 12. This informal meeting comes as Myanmar, now governed by an army-backed administration after an election, attempts to reintegrate into the bloc's summits, having been sidelined post-coup and civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Foreign Ministers Of The Southeast Asian Bloc Asean Will Hold An Informal Meeting With Their Myanmar Counterpart In Bangkok On July | Updated: 09-07-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 15:38 IST
ASEAN Ministers Convene for Critical Myanmar Meeting in Bangkok
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ASEAN foreign ministers will gather in Bangkok for an informal meeting with Myanmar's foreign minister on July 12, as confirmed by Vietnam's foreign ministry on Thursday.

The meeting is a significant step for Myanmar, which is attempting to regain its place in the bloc's summits after being excluded for five years following a military coup and subsequent civil war.

Currently led by an army-backed government post-election, Myanmar seeks to re-establish its leadership presence in ASEAN affairs.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026