ASEAN Ministers Convene for Critical Myanmar Meeting in Bangkok

Foreign Ministers Of The Southeast Asian Bloc Asean Will Hold An Informal Meeting With Their Myanmar Counterpart In Bangkok On July

ASEAN foreign ministers will gather in Bangkok for an informal meeting with Myanmar's foreign minister on July 12, as confirmed by Vietnam's foreign ministry on Thursday.

The meeting is a significant step for Myanmar, which is attempting to regain its place in the bloc's summits after being excluded for five years following a military coup and subsequent civil war.

Currently led by an army-backed government post-election, Myanmar seeks to re-establish its leadership presence in ASEAN affairs.