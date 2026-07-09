Zelenskiy: licenses for Patriot agreed with US at political level, work to follow
Ukraine and the US have reached a political agreement on licenses for Patriot interceptor production, with technical details and US-supplied PAC-3 interceptors to follow.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine and the U.S. have reached an agreement on licenses for Patriot interceptor production at the political level, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, and work on technical details lies ahead.
Zelenskiy also told reporters that Ukraine will receive critical PAC-3 interceptors from the U.S. in the coming days.
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