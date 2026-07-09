Zelenskiy: licenses for Patriot agreed with US at political level, work to follow

Ukraine And The Us Have Reached An Agreement On Licenses For Patriot Interceptor Production At The Political Level

​Ukraine ‌and the ​U.S. have ‌reached an agreement on licenses for Patriot ‌interceptor production ‌at the political level, President Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy ​said, ⁠and work on technical details ⁠lies ahead.

Zelenskiy ​also told reporters that ⁠Ukraine will ⁠receive critical ​PAC-3 interceptors from the ⁠U.S. in the ⁠coming ⁠days.