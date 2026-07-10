Russia hit ammunition warehouse in Ukraine's Kyiv region, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed a Russian strike on an ammunition warehouse in Kyiv's western outskirts, killing 10 people and causing significant damage.

Reuters | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Thursday That Russia Struck An Ammunition Warehouse During Its Attack On Kyiv Region Earlier This Week | Updated: 10-07-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 01:13 IST
Russia hit ammunition warehouse in Ukraine's Kyiv region, Zelenskiy says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday ​that Russia struck ‌an ammunition warehouse ​during its attack on Kyiv region earlier this week, adding that ‌a criminal probe was launched. In the small town of Vyshneve on Kyiv's western outskirts, the Russian strike hit ‌the warehouse and set off massive secondary explosions on ‌July 6. Ukrainian officials said 10 people were killed in Vyshneve and hundreds of houses were damaged.

"As for the investigation into ⁠the explosion ​in Vyshneve, the ⁠situation is absolutely appalling: There was an ammunition depot in Vyshneve. ⁠The enemy struck this depot, causing a large number of ​casualties and significant losses," Zelenskiy told reporters in a ⁠WhatsApp media chat. Ukrainian officials rarely disclose any damage to ⁠military targets ​following Russian attacks.

Zelenskiy said a criminal case had been opened, and officials at the state weapons ⁠producer Ukroboronprom, which owned the warehouse, would be held responsible and ⁠some ⁠of them dismissed. The episode sparked public outcry, with residents claiming negligence and lack of information.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
2
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global
3
Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Global
4
Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026