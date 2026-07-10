New Mexico says US Justice Dept hindering probe of former Epstein ranch

New Mexico's Attorney General Raul Torrez accuses the US Department of Justice of withholding unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein, hindering the state's ongoing investigation into the late sex offender.

Reuters | New Mexicos Top Law Enforcement Official On Thursday Accused The Us Department Of Justice Of Hindering The States Investigation Into Jeffrey Epstein By Withholding Unredacted Files On The Late Sex Offender The Democraticrun State Reopened An Investigation In February Into Activities At Epsteins Former Ranch South Of State Capital Santa Fe | Updated: 10-07-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 02:23 IST
New Mexico says US Justice Dept hindering probe of former Epstein ranch
  • Country:
  • United States

New Mexico's top law enforcement official on ​Thursday accused the U.S. Department of ​Justice of hindering the state's investigation ‌into ​Jeffrey Epstein by withholding unredacted files on the late sex offender. The Democratic-run state re-opened an investigation in February into activities at Epstein's ‌former ranch south of state capital Santa Fe, where he is accused of abusing women and girls for nearly three decades.

Nearly five months into the investigation, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has ‌yet to announce any results. Political pressure to release U.S. Department of Justice files on ‌Epstein has dogged President Donald Trump during his second term. He has suggested the country move on from investigating the late financier's crimes. In a June 30 letter to Acting U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche, Torrez said the Justice Department ⁠had ​failed to respond to ⁠a state request in February for unredacted files containing names of Epstein survivors, witnesses, co-conspirators, and other individuals essential to ⁠the New Mexico probe. In a statement on Thursday, Torrez said the delay, which has now lasted 130 ​days, was "unreasonable under any rule of reason."

In response, a U.S. Justice Department spokesperson said the agency ⁠responded to the New Mexico request in June. "The DOJ reiterates that it welcomes New Mexico undertaking additional investigation ⁠of ​the Zorro Ranch and stands ready to provide necessary assistance with New Mexico’s investigation," the spokesperson said, adding that the agency was ready to investigate and possibly prosecute any federal crimes ⁠the New Mexico investigation uncovered.

In March, Torrez said investigators faced significant obstacles in the Zorro Ranch ⁠probe. He cited the ⁠years that had passed since Epstein's alleged crimes, possible deterioration or disappearance of evidence at the ranch which was sold in 2023, and possible jurisdictional ‌issues surrounding ‌any potential prosecutions.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
2
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global
3
Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Global
4
Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026