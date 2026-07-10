New Mexico says US Justice Dept hindering probe of former Epstein ranch

New Mexicos Top Law Enforcement Official On Thursday Accused The Us Department Of Justice Of Hindering The States Investigation Into Jeffrey Epstein By Withholding Unredacted Files On The Late Sex Offender The Democraticrun State Reopened An Investigation In February Into Activities At Epsteins Former Ranch South Of State Capital Santa Fe

New Mexico's top law enforcement official on ​Thursday accused the U.S. Department of ​Justice of hindering the state's investigation ‌into ​Jeffrey Epstein by withholding unredacted files on the late sex offender. The Democratic-run state re-opened an investigation in February into activities at Epstein's ‌former ranch south of state capital Santa Fe, where he is accused of abusing women and girls for nearly three decades.

Nearly five months into the investigation, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has ‌yet to announce any results. Political pressure to release U.S. Department of Justice files on ‌Epstein has dogged President Donald Trump during his second term. He has suggested the country move on from investigating the late financier's crimes. In a June 30 letter to Acting U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche, Torrez said the Justice Department ⁠had ​failed to respond to ⁠a state request in February for unredacted files containing names of Epstein survivors, witnesses, co-conspirators, and other individuals essential to ⁠the New Mexico probe. In a statement on Thursday, Torrez said the delay, which has now lasted 130 ​days, was "unreasonable under any rule of reason."

In response, a U.S. Justice Department spokesperson said the agency ⁠responded to the New Mexico request in June. "The DOJ reiterates that it welcomes New Mexico undertaking additional investigation ⁠of ​the Zorro Ranch and stands ready to provide necessary assistance with New Mexico’s investigation," the spokesperson said, adding that the agency was ready to investigate and possibly prosecute any federal crimes ⁠the New Mexico investigation uncovered.

In March, Torrez said investigators faced significant obstacles in the Zorro Ranch ⁠probe. He cited the ⁠years that had passed since Epstein's alleged crimes, possible deterioration or disappearance of evidence at the ranch which was sold in 2023, and possible jurisdictional ‌issues surrounding ‌any potential prosecutions.