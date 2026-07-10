Man breaches security, rushes towards CM Vijay's convoy in Karur

A brief security breach occurred during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C Joseph Vijay's visit to Karur on Friday after a man, broke through barricades and rushed towards the Chief Minister's convoy amid a massive gathering of supporters.

ANI | Updated: 10-07-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 12:18 IST
Man breaches security, rushes towards CM Vijay's convoy in Karur
Man rushes todwards CM VIjay's vehicle in Karur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A brief security breach occurred during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C Joseph Vijay's visit to Karur on Friday after a man, broke through barricades and rushed towards the Chief Minister's convoy amid a massive gathering of supporters. The incident took place as Vijay's convoy entered Karur for a series of government and party programmes. Security personnel acted promptly, intercepting the individual before he could reach the Chief Minister's vehicle and swiftly moving him away. The convoy continued towards its destination without any disruption.

Thousands of supporters had gathered along the route to welcome Vijay, showering flower petals on his convoy and chanting slogans in his support. Police had deployed extensive security arrangements, including barricades and personnel along the route, to manage the large crowds. The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in multiple official engagements during his visit, with the distribution of compassionate government job appointment orders to the families of victims of the 2025 Karur stampede being one of the key events.

Vijay will hand over compassionate appointment orders to 32 legal heirs of those who lost their lives in the stampede during a TVK public outreach programme on September 27, 2025. Among the beneficiaries is Vimal, who lost his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Thruvish, in the tragedy. Speaking to ANI ahead of the event, Vimal said he viewed the government's decision to provide employment as a positive step despite the irreparable loss suffered by his family.

Apart from the appointment ceremony at Atlas Kalai Arangam Grounds, Vijay will distribute various government welfare benefits at the District Collectorate in Thanthoni Malai. The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a private non-leather footwear manufacturing unit at Vanavasi Panchayat in Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union. The project, estimated to cost Rs 1,700 crore, is expected to generate employment and promote industrial growth in the region.

Heavy police deployment, iron barricades and QR code-enabled entry passes have been arranged across Karur to ensure security during the Chief Minister's visit. (ANI)

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