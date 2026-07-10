Baghel to meet Channi tomorrow as Punjab Congress moves to address leadership differences

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to meet former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday, adding that Baghel will hold a private discussion first before meeting other leaders. His remarks came after the scheduled meeting between the Channi-led faction and Baghel was postponed.

Speaking to reporters, Warring said Baghel had informed him about the meeting and indicated that he would first hold separate discussions before bringing everyone together. "Bhupesh Baghel informed me that a meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow, though I am unaware of the venue or the arrangements... He told me that he would speak privately first, and then we would sit down for a discussion... I believe you will see everyone on a shared platform within the next day or two... Name just one senior leader who has said they are unwilling to accept the President," Warring said.

Reacting to the meeting, Congress MP Kumari Selja dismissed speculation of any major rift within the party. "There is no issue. They will all meet," he said. The meeting comes amid speculation over internal differences within the Punjab Congress following recent organisational changes in the state unit.

Earlier, senior Punjab Congress leaders, including Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Gurkirat Singh Kotli and Barindermeet Singh Pahra, met on Thursday and sought to project unity within the party. After the meeting, Randhawa said the gathering conveyed a message of unity despite differences of opinion.

"Today, Pargat Singh has given a clear message that there may be differences in opinions, but Congress stands together," Randhawa told reporters. Pargat Singh said the party high command had been kept informed and efforts were underway to resolve internal issues.

"The party high command is in the loop. We are talking to resolve things," he said. Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh said the meeting boosted his morale and that leaders had held a "strategic discussion" on the way forward.

"Congress leaders, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, and others, met today. Congress party will not sit silently. We will raise our voice against anything that goes against democracy. The meeting today boosted my morale. We had a strategic discussion," Rana said. Elaborating on the discussions, Rana said the leaders conveyed that the party would not remain silent on issues concerning democratic principles.

"Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Gurkirat Kotli and Barindermeet Singh Pahra visited me together today and said that the Congress party would not sit idly by. If there is any subversion of democracy, we must raise our voices against it. That is the strategy the Congress party must adopt. They have boosted my morale, and I thanked them. We were discussing whether to knock on the court's door or organise a major event to address the situation," he said. Rana also said there was no deadlock within the party and clarified that he had spoken to Congress secretary Suraj Thakur but not to Bhupesh Baghel.

"I haven't spoken to Baghel. As for Suraj Thakur, our secretary, I have spoken to him. Where is the deadlock? All is Well. No one is outside the purview of the High Command. Everything will be fine when the time comes," Rana said. Earlier, Baghel had said he would meet Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after they skipped a key party meeting. He also defended the decisions taken by the party high command, saying they were final and could not be changed repeatedly, while backing the reappointment of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as Punjab Congress president. (ANI)