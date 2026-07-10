Turkey not joining Canada's global defence bank initiative at this stage, source says

Turkey has decided not to join a new global defence bank initiative launched by Canada, citing a need for further consultation and consideration.

Reuters | Turkey Has Decided Not To Join A New Global Defence Bank Initiative Launched By Canada At This Stage | Updated: 10-07-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 14:24 IST
Turkey not joining Canada's global defence bank initiative at this stage, source says
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Canada

​Turkey ​has decided ‌not to ​join a new global ‌defence bank initiative launched by Canada at this stage, a ‌Turkish source said on ‌Friday, days after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced ⁠the ​move ⁠at the NATO summit in Ankara.

The ⁠source said that after ​consultations between Turkey's defence industry ⁠authority and the defence, ⁠foreign, ​and finance ministries, Turkey has "decided not to commit ⁠to joining at this stage".

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