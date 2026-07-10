Turkey not joining Canada's global defence bank initiative at this stage, source says
Turkey has decided not to join a new global defence bank initiative launched by Canada, citing a need for further consultation and consideration.
- Country:
- Canada
Turkey has decided not to join a new global defence bank initiative launched by Canada at this stage, a Turkish source said on Friday, days after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the move at the NATO summit in Ankara.
The source said that after consultations between Turkey's defence industry authority and the defence, foreign, and finance ministries, Turkey has "decided not to commit to joining at this stage".
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