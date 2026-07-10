Turkey not joining Canada's global defence bank initiative at this stage, source says

Turkey Has Decided Not To Join A New Global Defence Bank Initiative Launched By Canada At This Stage

​Turkey ​has decided ‌not to ​join a new global ‌defence bank initiative launched by Canada at this stage, a ‌Turkish source said on ‌Friday, days after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced ⁠the ​move ⁠at the NATO summit in Ankara.

The ⁠source said that after ​consultations between Turkey's defence industry ⁠authority and the defence, ⁠foreign, ​and finance ministries, Turkey has "decided not to commit ⁠to joining at this stage".