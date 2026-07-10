Assam Budget reflects our Sankalp Patra, capital expenditure rises from Rs 2,951 crore to Rs 29,000 crore: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the 2026-27 state budget reflects the BJP government's "Sankalp Patra", highlighting a sharp increase in capital expenditure, major investments in infrastructure, healthcare and power, while announcing measures aimed at welfare, women's empowerment and environmental protection. Addressing the media after Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah tabled the 2026-27 state budget in the Assam Assembly during the Budget Session of the Sixteenth Assam Legislative Assembly, which commenced on July 6, Sarma said the state's capital expenditure has increased nearly tenfold over the past decade.

"In 2015-16, the capital expenditure was Rs 2,951 crore. In this budget, it has gone up to around Rs 29,000 crore. We have proposed relaxation of tax in different sectors. Green cess has been proposed on polluting industries, and it will be used for climate change and green initiatives. This budget is a reflection of our Sankalp Patra," Sarma said. The Chief Minister announced that the government aims to provide two lakh jobs, with a task force headed by the Chief Secretary constituted to oversee the recruitment process.

"We will provide two lakh jobs. A Task Force has been constituted under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. From August, all Janakalyan schemes will resume. We will spend Rs 6,000 crore on flagship welfare schemes," he said. Sarma also announced that men practising polygamy and persons convicted under criminal law would not be eligible for notified government welfare schemes, describing the move as part of efforts to promote women's empowerment and gender justice.

On infrastructure, the Chief Minister said the government has proposed Rs 10,000 crore under Asom Mala 4.0, while land acquisition has begun for the Doloo Greenfield Airport in Silchar and the expansion of Rupsi Airport. He said Rs 3,000 crore has been earmarked for the Doloo airport project. The budget also proposes Rs 77,353 crore in investments in the power sector and provides Rs 2,100 crore for the proposed New Guwahati Satellite City, with total land acquisition costs estimated at Rs 6,000 crore.

Highlighting healthcare initiatives, Sarma said Assam aims to produce 2,300 doctors by 2030 and become the first state to post one doctor in every Health Sub-Centre. He also announced plans to establish two modern Integrated Academic Complexes. The Chief Minister further said Assam's orthodox tea production has increased from 4.39 crore kg in 2021-22 to nearly 8 crore kg in 2025-26. He announced an increase in production subsidy for orthodox and specialty tea from Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg and introduced a new Rs 3 per kg subsidy for export-oriented premium Assam CTC tea. (ANI)