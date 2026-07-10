The Kremlin On Friday Accused Ukraine Of Escalating What It Called Terror Actions Against The Russiancontrolled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station

​The Kremlin ‌on Friday ​accused Ukraine of escalating ‌what it called "terror" actions against the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia ‌nuclear power station, something it ‌said was extremely dangerous.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠accused ​Ukraine ⁠of carrying out strikes against ⁠civilian infrastructure and against infrastructure ​directly related to the ⁠power plant.

Both sides ⁠have ​accused each other of endangering ⁠the plant's safety with military ⁠action.