Kremlin accuses Ukraine of escalating "terror" against Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of escalating "terror" actions against the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, calling the strikes extremely dangerous.

Reuters | The Kremlin On Friday Accused Ukraine Of Escalating What It Called Terror Actions Against The Russiancontrolled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station | Updated: 10-07-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 15:24 IST
Kremlin accuses Ukraine of escalating "terror" against Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Dmitry Peskov
  • Country:
  • Russia

​The Kremlin ‌on Friday ​accused Ukraine of escalating ‌what it called "terror" actions against the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia ‌nuclear power station, something it ‌said was extremely dangerous.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠accused ​Ukraine ⁠of carrying out strikes against ⁠civilian infrastructure and against infrastructure ​directly related to the ⁠power plant.

Both sides ⁠have ​accused each other of endangering ⁠the plant's safety with military ⁠action.

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