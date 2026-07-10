Kremlin accuses Ukraine of escalating "terror" against Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of escalating "terror" actions against the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, calling the strikes extremely dangerous.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin on Friday accused Ukraine of escalating what it called "terror" actions against the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, something it said was extremely dangerous.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of carrying out strikes against civilian infrastructure and against infrastructure directly related to the power plant.
Both sides have accused each other of endangering the plant's safety with military action.
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